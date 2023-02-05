Friends and family of 16-year-old Stella Berry have remembered her as “beautiful” and “vibrant” girl after her tragic death from a shark incident in Perth’s Swan River on Saturday afternoon.

WA Police Acting Fremantle District Inspector Paul Robinson said authorities believed the Shenton College student was riding jet skis with friends near the Fremantle Traffic Bridge in North Fremantle, at about 3pm.

Police were told she jumped in the water to swim with a pod of dolphins.

Robinson said Stella was pulled from the water with leg injuries. Emergency services rushed to the scene and despite efforts to revive her, she passed away at the scene.

Stella’s heartbroken parents Sophie and Matt released a statement paying tribute to their daughter.

“Stella was a vibrant and happy girl with plans of living in Europe after school. She was a caring person and was a dear friend to many, across a variety of schools in the area,” the statement read, per the ABC.

“She had an infectious laugh … Stella loved creating art and spending time with her friends, particularly at the river and beach.

“She was a beautiful and loving big sister and the best daughter we could have hoped for.”

Friends and family gathered at the North Fremantle river bank on Sunday to lay flowers and remember Stella.

“It doesn’t feel real. We were all in contact with her less than 24 hours ago and now she’s not here with us,” her friend Teagan McArthur told 9News.

“She was the sweetest and smartest girl that I knew,” another friend Lara Connolly told the broadcaster.

“She never did anything wrong to anybody.”

Shenton College principal Michael Morgan said students would have access to the school’s support team, which includes psychologists, chaplains and nurses, as needed.

“I understand and respect that people respond to grief and loss in different ways, and that a loss such as this can trigger a broad range of emotional responses that are not always anticipated or evident,” he said, per WAToday.

“I have personally offered, on behalf of the college, our condolences and support to Stella’s family during this very sad time.”

WA Fisheries Minister Don Punch said authorities were still investigating what species of shark was involved in the incident, but he believed it was a bull shark.

“We do know that bull sharks, particularly, do enter estuaries and freshwater river systems — so it is likely that may be the case, ” he told reporters on Sunday.

“Most of the risk occurs in the ocean. Historically the river has been a low-risk environment.

“We will do whatever we can in terms of researching what the risks are and what the best way of reducing risk is.”

He also said the tragedy was the first fatal shark incident in the Swan River in 100 years.