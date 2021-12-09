Travis Scott has sat down for his first interview about the multiple deaths that occurred at his Astroworld festival last month.

In a lengthy conversation with Charlamagne Tha God that was shared to YouTube, Scott discussed what he witnessed at the festival that left 10 people dead.

“It wasn’t really until minutes before the press conference until I figured out exactly what happened. Even after the show, you’re just kind of hearing things, but I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference,” he said.

Despite allegations Scott “ignored” fans’ pleas for help, he claimed in the interview that he paused the performance a couple of times, but he couldn’t hear fans screaming for him to stop the show.

“I stopped like a couple of times just to make sure everybody was OK,” Scott said.

“I just really go off the fans’ energy as a collective, you know? Call and response. I just didn’t, I just didn’t hear that.”

Astroworld festival, created by Travis Scott, had 50,000 people in the audience on November 5 when the tragedies occurred.

The set turned deadly when fans charged toward the stage. The victims who died ranged in age from 9 to 27, while 300 people were injured and treated at the festival.

So far, more than 300 lawsuits have been filed, targeting Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and other companies associated with the event, with lawsuits totalling billions of dollars.

Scott and the event organisers are also the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police.