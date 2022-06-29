Blink-182 drummer and Kardashian hubby Travis Barker has been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side.

According to reports and pics from TMZ, Barker first attended West Hills hospital with an unknown health complaint. From there, he was stretchered into an ambulance to be transferred to Cedars-Sinai medical Center. TMZ speculates that this is because the West Hills team felt Barker needed “additional care”.

Photos of Barker being loaded into the ambulance show his hand raised into the air, his distinctive tattoos visible. His missus is shown walking alongside the stretcher in a black hoodie and track pants. ICYMI (and how could you, it was everywhere) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got hitched earlier this year in a massively extra ceremony in Italy.

At some point during this medical situation, Barker took to Twitter and shared the somewhat alarming “God save me”. This could be a plea to do with his condition, but could also be a reference to his song with Machine Gun Kelly, which happens to be titled “God Save Me”.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

After Barker’s tweet went up, his daughter Alabama Barker caused the plot to thicken by posting to her Instagram Story.

The 16-year-old shared the equally alarming: “Please send your prayers.”

Aside from Travis Barker’s tweet and his daughter’s IG post, no other information has been released about Barker’s condition.

It could be something, and also could be nothing. We’ll continue to keep you posted with updates on how Travis Barker is doing once more info comes to light.