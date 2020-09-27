The trans-Tasman travel bubble the Australian government has been talking about FOREVER with New Zealand could happen within weeks, with COVID-19 cases dropping like flies in NSW.

However, there will be a slight catch. Only New Zealanders will be able to come here, at this stage. RIP.

The trans-Tasman bubble has been a hot topic since the pandemic began. However, after Victoria’s second wave, the bubble was no longer on the cards.

Last week, Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran concluded that we probably wouldn’t see a trans-Tasman travel bubble until next year.

But the idea for the bubble reemerged at Friday’s National Cabinet meeting.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested the formation of a travel bubble, with a few amendments to the original discussions that occurred in May.

Morrison suggested that the trans-Tasman bubble could operate in areas with no known COVID-19 outbreaks.

Yep, the trans-Tasman bubble and Aussie politicians may be the biggest on and off again relationship since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

New Zealanders coming to Australia would not have to quarantine upon arriving in Australia, but only those in the south island would be permitted, not the north island where a small cluster is emerging.

Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham hoped that Australians would also be able to visit, but that is a matter for New Zealand.

“We’re working hard to make sure every safety precaution and measure is in place through our airports, our border protections, screening processes, to make sure people can travel safely between Australia and New Zealand without risk of encountering other air travellers that may be coming in from higher risk countries,” said Birmingham.

“Ultimately, whether New Zealand opens up to Australia will be a matter for New Zealand, but we are working to make sure we’re ready and hopefully we can see those steps taken this year,” he added.

Wow way to burst our bubble, Simon.