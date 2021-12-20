As part of ongoing industrial action from workers, Sydney train services will completely stop at 6pm tonight, with only limited services running from 3pm as part of the train strike.

Members of the the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) have taken action several times over the past few weeks. Today’s planned train strike will go for around 15 hours, affecting public transport services running from this afternoon into Tuesday morning.

The train strike will have a soft launch at 3pm Monday December 20, with some services cancelled. From 6pm Monday, no train services will operate.

Sydney Trains & NSW TrainLink services will not run due to planned industrial action from 6pm Mon 20 – 6am Tue 21 Dec From 3pm Mon, some services will be cancelled. Regional trains will also be disrupted. Consider using alternative transport More info: https://t.co/YgmCSLVRmg pic.twitter.com/uNdCI5Lx8x — T7 Sydney Trains (@T7SydneyTrains) December 19, 2021

The train strike affects all Sydney trains, and also some Intercity services. A full list of services affected by the industrial action can be found right here at the Transport for NSW website.

7NEWS reports that the RTBU and Transport for NSW are in the midst of negotiating “a new enterprise agreement covering more than 10,000 staff”, quoting RTBU NSW Secretary Alex Claassens as saying that the government is currently refusing to deliver on “basic hygiene, safety and privatisation commitments”. Seems like a disregard for health and safety might be a NSW government trend, no?

Services will resume after the train strike as normal from around 4am on Tuesday, December 21.