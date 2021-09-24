Harry Potter star and my husband in a questionable amount of dreams, Tom Felton, has been rushed to hospital after he collapsed during a celebrity game of golf.

Felton was playing a celebrity match ahead of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on Thursday when he had reportedly collapsed.

Little is known about the incident beyond the fact he was on the 18th hole when he fell over. He was then helped to his feet and put on a stretcher before he was driven away.

In photos shared on Getty Images, you can see that he was assisted into a cart and taken off the course.

According to the ABC, organisers of the event said Felton experienced “a medical incident” before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s currently unclear what exactly happened to Tom Felton but an alleged friend of his told a Tom Felton fan page that he is okay. It is alleged that the reasoning for his collapse is not serious. Stay tuned for more on that.

Well, we just got confirmation that he's okay! ???? — Tom Felton Updates. (@tfeltnews) September 23, 2021

On Wednesday, the Harry Potter star celebrated his 33rd birthday.

“33 years done,” he tweeted.

“Good lord, it’s been so much fun getting here. Yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come.

“Thank you all for your love, support and sense of humour. Let’s see a good thing going. To the next 33.”

33 years done – good lord it’s been so much fun getting here – yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come – thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour – let’s keep a good thing going – to the next 33 xx pic.twitter.com/OkF8nW1HpV — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) September 22, 2021

Tom Felton was representing Europe in a special celeb match of the Ryder Cup, a day before the continent and the US go head to head in the official tournament. He competed against retired US ice skaters Dan Jansen and Mike Eruzione and ice hockey winger Teemu Selanne on September 23rd in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Felton is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise. We wish him a speedy recovery.