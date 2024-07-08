Tobey Maguire has been romantically linked to fellow actor Lily Chee after they were spotted at a celeb-filled 4th of July party together. Lily is almost 30 years Maguire’s junior.

The Spiderman star, 49, was papped with his arm around the waist of 20-year-old Lily while leaving a white party hosted by Michael Rubin, the CEO of online retail company Fanatics. They were joined at the party by a whole heap of stars including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Tom Brady, Megan Thee Stallion, Emily Ratajkowski and Megan Fox.

Tobey Maguire. (Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+) Lily Chee. (Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

PEOPLE reached out to both Tobey and Lily’s teams for comment on the rumoured tryst but their reps did not respond.

The reason their rumoured romantic connection is so buzzy is because of their age difference. Tobey is almost 30 years Lily’s senior. His daughter is three years younger than Lily. Hell, Lily wasn’t even alive when his big hit film Spiderman was released in 2002.

That’s quite an age gap, no?

Although by Australian standards Lily is an adult, in the States, she’s not even legally of age to drink. Do with that information as you will.

Tobey was previously married to jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, but the pair split in 2016. She has since referred to him as “the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have”.

He went on to date designer Tatiana Dieteman but they split after three years together.