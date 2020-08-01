In a characteristically sudden announcement, Donald Trump has announced that he will ‘terminate’ TikTok in the US, by “presidential authority”, as early as this weekend.

The news was reported just a short time ago by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who sent a series of Tweets from aboard Air Force One. She wrote:

“Potus says he plans to terminate the social media platform TikTok in the US using presidential authority. POTUS made clear he is against proposed spinoff of Tik Tok with a resale to Microsoft or another company.”

ABOARD AF1 – Potus says he plans to terminate the social media platform Tik-Tok in the US using presidential authority. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2020

Pool report via main print pooler David Cloud/LAT pic.twitter.com/RDV8LjnLLQ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2020

According to LA Times reporter David Cloud, who is travelling with Trump on the flight from Florida, the president plans to shut down the Chinese-owned platform in the US as soon as Saturday.

He said he plans on “banning” the platform from the United States, telling reporters that he will use emergency economic powers to do so.

“Well I have that authority,” he said, on how he plans to shut the platform down. “I can do it with an executive order or that,” ‘that’ being the aforementioned powers.

There have been calls in recent times to ban the app in Australia.

Regarding accusations and speculation that TikTok may be some sort of Chinese government-supported spyware, Scott Morrison said:

“… [it’s] right for people to have an increased awareness of where these platforms originate and the risk they present.”

The app was banned in India in July, with the government saying it posed a “threat to sovereignty.”