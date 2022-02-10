Girls, gays and Australians of the queer, may I have your attention, please. TikTok is freaking out over this fun little Grace Tame fact, and honestly so are we. Please prepare to have your little noggin expanded beyond comprehension.

When I first came across this TikTok by Blake Nadilo (@blakenads) saying that he had just discovered a “very shocking” fact about former Australian of the Year Grace Tame, I was instantly intrigued.

However, no amount of intrigue could have prepared me for this.

Apparently, Tame was once married to Spencer Breslin, who you definitely will recognise as the kid from Dr Seuss‘ favourite film, the live-action version of The Cat in the Hat.

The implications of this are that Tame was, at one point in time, Abigail Breslin’s sister-in-law (she was in flicks like Little Miss Sunshine, Scream Queens and 2006 Academy Award Best Picture winner, in my heart, Air Buddies).

But enough rambling about the connections that Tame used to have, please feast your eyes on the TikTok below:

“Here’s a really interesting fact about Grace Tame. She is now engaged to a very handsome man but was once married before in 2017 to this man,” says Nadilo.

“He is Spencer Breslin, this kid, from The Cat in the Hat, also the brother to Abigail Breslin.

“How did they even meet? How did they know each other? Why did they get married? I have so many questions. I can’t find any information about why they were married except for the fact that they were.”

And Nadilo has a point. There isn’t really any information about this relationship anywhere online apart from the fact that the pair were definitely married in 2017 and then divorced at an unknown date.

We also know that Tame has been with her new boo Max Heerey since late 2020, so who knows when they broke it off.

The other bit of concrete info we have on Tame is that she lived in LA for a couple of years, which could possibly explain how she met American actor Spencer Breslin. I’m shooketh.

My brain is unravelling, my soul is craving knowledge. What is real anymore?