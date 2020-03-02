CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual abuse.

Self-styled, vigilante paedophile hunters from Australia have been removed from TikTok, following reporting by Guardian Australia.

The account, Pervert Productions, claimed to lure alleged paedophiles by posing as underage teens on the dating app Grindr.

The people behind the account would arrange meeting with the men, which they would film and upload to TikTok. The meetings took place in public parks and even in target’s own cars, and saw the vigilantes interrogate the men.

None of the faces of the men in the six videos were blurred, however the account did state that all subjects were “innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.” All denied any wrongdoing in the videos.

Guardian Australia reported that the account was taken down after they flagged it with TikTok itself.

“As we make clear in our community guidelines, we do not allow content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies risky behaviour,” a spokesperson told the website.

The account is believed to have operated in NSW. A spokesperson for NSW Police told Guardian Australia that these kinds of vigilantes are discouraged.

“Members of the community are encouraged not to attempt to take the law into their own hands as this can jeopardise any subsequent investigations,” a spokesperson said.

The account is part of a wider trend of vigilantes purporting to lure paedophiles on social media.

Last year, To Catch A Predator host Chris Hansen started a YouTube channel where he works with local police to lure alleged paedophiles. His most notable target is online personality Onision, who is alleged to have groomed underage fans. Onision has denied the allegations against him.

Earlier in 2019, a YouTuber known as the Adelaide Pedo Hunter was charged with assault and revealing the identity of an alleged sex offender. Like the TikTokers, he did not blur suspects’ faces.

Pervert Productions do not have social media profiles other than their deleted TikTok account.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800

Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.