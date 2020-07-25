NSW Police have busted up a bush doof in the national park outside Thredbo, with as many as 200 punters in attendance, in breach of the current public health orders around COVID-19.

In a statement to the media, NSW Police said:

“About 11pm last night (Friday 24 July 2020), police from Monaro Police District were called to Lake Jindabyne, following reports of a loud party. Officers attended an area of bushland about 2km from the township, where they saw a large bonfire, lighting, and amplified music set up, with approximately 150-200 people gathered for a dance party.”

The statement continued:

“Upon seeing police, the majority of attendees ran into bushland. Details were taken from those left behind and the party was shut down, with further action likely under the Public Health Orders. Inquiries continue.”

Speaking to the media today, Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Whyte said a number of $1000 fines have been issued to revelers at the party outside Thredbo. He said:

“There was an organised event that took place in a national park, where a DJ was present and a significant number of people. All of those people are receiving infringements in relation to their behaviour. Every single person that’s identified will be fined.”