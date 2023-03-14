This Woolies Basket Hack Has Shoppers And Staff In A Tizzy & Just Tell Me Where To Put Them Pls

A new Woolworths ‘hack’ for shopping baskets has gone viral and it’s dividing the opinions of Woolies staff and shoppers.

The video, posted to the official Woolworths TikTok page shows a Woolies employee telling customers once they’re done with their shopping, they can place their basket underneath the shelf that you use to hold all your goodies while you scan.

Now whilst this revelation does seem to check out since the space is the perfect size to fit a basket – almost too perfectly for it to be accidental – some Woolies staff are begging people not absolutely not do this.

“Simply scan your item, place it in the bagging area and put your basket down here” Woolies’ TikTok guy Liam Kirley said as he put the basket underneath.

“You can also place your basket in the basket holder located here,” he said as the video shows the basket holder trolley.

The video has been met with loads of comments from Woolies workers pleading with people to please just put the baskets back in the fkn holder instead of making more work for staff.

“Nooo don’t put it underneath leave it on top kills our back bending down to pick every basket up,” one TikTok user wrote.

Another Woolies staffer chimed in with a similar experience.

“Self serve attendant here!!” They wrote. “Please put it in the holders or even ask the attendants to put it in the holder for you!! it hurts our backs having to bend down to grab it and trolleys are unable to use that shelf if there are baskets underneath!”

Another TikTok user and former Woolies staffer said, “As someone who used to work at Woolworths please jsut [sic] put in that little bit of effort and put it in the basket holder.”

It seems the self serve attendants have spoken. If you don’t want to be a dickhead and want to make the lives of the staff a little bit easier, the best place to leave your basket is in the rack where it belongs.