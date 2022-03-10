PEDESTRIAN.TV and Tennis Australia have partnered up to get you to dust off that racquet and head out onto the court.

If old mate Covid has had you considering a more socially-distanced sport, then taking up tennis is the way to go. Kiss your stinky basketball opponent’s pits goodbye and enjoy the fresh air and ample space the courts provide instead.

Tennis is a ripper sport to pick up as an adult, too, because you can waltz on in at any age and play at whatever pace you please. There’s no locking yourself into memberships you didn’t actually want, or having to round up 12 half-interested acquaintances for a team. You can just hit the ball and see how you go. It’s that easy.

Although, if you are thinking of taking up tennis and ready to seriously give it a red hot crack, there’s a few things to know to help you keep the sport up (and safely, too).

Stretch (even if you don’t reckon you need to)

Tennis works your whole bod. Between the quick sprints, fancy footwork and big ol’ swings of the racquet, it’s a fab full-body workout. But if you’ve been more couch-bound than usual (I’m blaming it on Covid, wbu) that’s tough on your muscles and exactly why you always need to warm up, stretch and cool down – whether you’re playing seriously or in a silly, goofy mood. Stretching will allow you to be more limber on the court, help your muscles recover quicker and prevent injury, too. Because how the hell do you expect to live your Ash Barty fantasy if you’re injured?

Smash out a few lunges, lateral and sumo stretches before playing and then stretch out those calves, quads and hamstrings after the action.

Get a good racquet

A good builder shouldn’t blame his tools but hey, we’re only human. It’s also not a one-size-fits-all situation in tennis, so choosing the right racquet can legit make you a better player.

Down the road there’s a lot of technical stuff to consider when choosing or upgrading a racquet but if you’re just taking up tennis, opt for a big head size with a large sweet spot (the best bit for the ball to hit on the strings). The pros know exactly where the ball should (and will) land on their racquet, which is why they can go for small sweet spots, but a big one will give you a cushy margin for error – which we love and need for confidence as newbies.

The recommendation is also for ladies and older people to get a lighter racquet between 150 and 180 grams. For the fellas, racquets between 170 and 200 grams are the go.

Turn your body to face the ball

Our minds move faster than our bodies. By the time you see where the ball’s going on the court, your body will be very slow to catch up to it. And speed is everything in tennis. As you’re playing, angle your body towards the direction the ball’s heading so you’ll be ready to jet to it. You’ll be halfway there already!

Don’t grip the racquet too hard

When you’re playing your little heart out, you might start to grip the handle of your racquet harder to add a bit of extra oomph behind your shot. But it can have the opposite effect! It can slow the speed of your swing and hold back some of the power. So, keep your hand loose and open like those morals, my friends.

There’s countless courts around

You can practice tennis whenever you damn want. Peep play.tennis.com.au to see just how many courts you have close by. There’s same-day and evening bookings, too, if you suddenly get hit with the craving to smash some shit. Plus, hiring a court is a lot cheaper than that boutique fitness class you hate.

Consider a lesson

Let’s face it, you’re not going to be national treasure Dylan Alcott right out of the gates. But perfecting your technique early on can help you avoid injury and improve your game. Have some lessons to learn the ropes and work out your backhand from your volley. Soon enough you’ll actually be able to hold your own against an intimidating opponent.

Tennis etiquette is a thing

If you’ve got a basic grip on the rules and lingo of tennis, the other thing you have to learn is how to conduct yourself on the courts. There’s unwritten rules to follow so you don’t accidentally become the club pariah. A lot of it will come naturally if you’re a good sport, but a refresher is handy regardless.

Always toss a coin or flip a racquet to decide who will serve first and then when it is time to serve, call the score out clearly and ensure your opponent is ready to receive. You want to give them the benefit of the doubt if you’re ever unsure about a line call. Don’t celebrate your opponent’s errors and always shake their hand after. Lastly, be mindful of interrupting or barging in on others’ games – wait until they’re finished. In short, don’t be a dick.

If you’re thinking of taking up tennis for some fun, to amp up your fitness or you’ve got your sights set on an Aus Open debut, make sure you give it your best shot. Try the tips above and keep that tennis dream alive for longer than your last ill-fated hobby.