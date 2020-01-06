Many people inspire me for various reasons. Gemma Collins, for example, inspires me because, despite her claustrophobia, Darren, she remained in the Big Brother house, subsequently displaying incredible perseverance. Britney Spears, for another, inspires me because she continues to drown out the haters with an Instagram too pure for our existence. When it comes to Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person who just celebrated her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan, she inspires me because her incredible age has far-from-dimmed her love of snacks and sweets.

The birthday celebrations, which were captured by local Japanese station TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, featured Tanaka biting into her birthday cake before exclaiming, “Tasty… I want some more.” Tanaka’s family then confirmed her sweet-tooth ways, stating that she’s a fiend for sweets, canned coffee and soda. We stan.

Tanaka was recognised as the world’s oldest living person by the Guinness World Records last March, at the ripe ol’ age of 116. At the ceremony, she was asked how many chocolates she wanted to eat, to which she responded “100”. Mood.

I think we can all agree that, at the age of 117, Kane Tanaka needs to listen to absolutely no one’s advice on what she should or shouldn’t eat. You know what they say… if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

She now provides hope for my sweet-toothed ass, who also enjoys 100 sweet things a day, to live a long, thriving, unapologetic life.

What a bloody legend.