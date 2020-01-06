In what is absolutely the best thing to ever come to the Castle Hill RSL Club, the OG Wiggles are playing an 18+ reunion show to raise funds for bushfire relief.

Yes, you can toot toot chugga chugga a vodka soda while listening to ‘Wake Up Jeff’.

OG Wiggles reunion show to raise some much-needed funds for bushfire relief. ALL proceeds from the show will be going to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES. Over 18s show. Tickets go on sale tomorrow Jan 7th at 10:00am. Head to https://t.co/utDuq8SH1a for more info. pic.twitter.com/PsurpTFFor — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 6, 2020

Jeff, Murray, Anthony and Greg haven’t released a setlist for their reunion show yet, but it’s a pretty safe bet that you could be rocking out to Fruit Salad, Big Red Car and many more of your OG faves on January 18.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to knock back a few frothies while watching your childhood faves is an absolute steal at only $35 per ticket. Not to mention, it’s all for charity, so you’ve really got no excuse not to go.

In less than an hour, the post has already received over 100 likes and an influx of replies from nostalgic Wiggles fans that are keen to shake their tail feathers at Castle Hill RSL.

Mark your calendars for January 18 and dust off your Dorothy the Dinosaur merch because this is bound to be an absolute riot.

Honestly, I’d pay $35 just to watch The Wiggles get heckled to do a shoey. We all know it will happen.

It’s 2020 and we’re buying tickets to see The Wiggles at Castle Hill RSL.