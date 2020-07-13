A person who visited The Star Casino in Sydney a little more than a week ago has tested positive for COVID-19, sparking yet more fears NSW is about to see a second wave. In a word: Yikes.

The patron visited the casino on July 4 between 7.30pm and 10.30pm, according to a statement lodged by the group to the Australian Stock Exchange today.

“The Star is working closely with NSW Health to respond to this information, including the conduct of contract tracing (which includes staff members),” a statement from managing directer Matt Bekier said.

It’s not clear yet how the person caught the coronavirus. The Star has been operating under restricted openings since June 1, during which customers are required to socially distance and daily “comprehensive” cleans between 6am and 10am.

It comes as NSW records 14 new cases overnight, eight of which are related to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula (five people were patrons of the pub, while another three were contacts of cases). Four other cases were recorded in returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine, while two were NSW residents who acquired the infection in Victoria.

A number of NSW venues are now on high alert, after two Victorian people with COVID-19 separately visited them.

These are:

Cook @ Kurnell on July 5 (lunch)

Highfield, Caringbah on July 5 (dinner)

Marimbula RSL on July 6 (dinner)

Waterfront Cafe Merimbula on July 7 (breakfast)

Murray Downs Gold Club on July 4 and 5

Anyone who visited these venues is being urged to watch for symptoms, and isolate / get tested ASAP if any appear.