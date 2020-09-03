Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken to Instagram to announce that he, his wife (Lauren Hashian), and his daughters (Tiana, Jasmine and Simone) have all tested positive for Coronavirus.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” the actor, producer and former professional wrestler told the world via IGTV.

“My number one priority is to protect my family, protect my children… I wish it was only me who tested positive.”

“My message to all of you around the world. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends,” he wrote as the caption.

Throughout the video The Rock gives us details as to how he and his family are now on the other end of the disease, saying that he “counts his blessings.”

“We have isolated ourselves as a family… we got through it as a family. We are stronger, we are better, we did it together.”

In the vid, The Rock also says he’ll provide a Q&A down the track to help other families deal with COVID-19.

We wish Johnson family a speedy recovery to full function, and honestly, we’re just happy they’re safe.