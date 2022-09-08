Palace doctors are concerned for Queen Elizabeth II‘s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday, which said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision”.

The Queen is resting at Balmoral Castle where she remains comfortable, the palace said.

Anne, Princess Royal has arrived at Balmoral and Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Andrew, Duke of York are travelling to be with the Queen.

The Queen’s grandsons Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex are also travelling to Scotland, as well as Megan, the Duchess of Sussex.

It is understood Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The news comes after the 96-year-old postponed a virtual privy council meeting on Wednesday after doctors advised her to rest.

