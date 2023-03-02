Everyone’s favourite show The Project has aired an apology after guest Reuben Kaye told a joke about Jesus, which offended exactly who you think it did.

Before we get into the story, I would like to apologise for the joke I made at the very top of this article. The Project isn’t anyone’s favourite show, and I know this. My heartfelt apologies for any offence that was caused.

Now, where were we? In case you missed it, comedian Reuben Kaye made a joke about Catholic people using Jesus as a tool to tear him down in his DMs, saying that he loves Jesus for being able to be nailed three times and still come back for more. Honestly, it’s a fkn funny joke, but I don’t think The Project was ready for it.

“During a live interview last night, our guest told a joke which we know was deeply offensive to many of you, in particular people of faith,” said Waleed Aly on Wednesday’s episode.

“We want to acknowledge the particular offence and hurt that that caused our Muslim, but especially our Christian viewers. Obviously, I understand just how profound that offence was.”

Honestly, I can’t tell if Aly’s trying not to laugh during the whole thing. This must be the most bizarre thing he’s had to apologise for in his life.

“Live TV is unpredictable and when this happened in the last few moments of the show, it genuinely took us all by surprise,” said Sarah Harris.

“There wasn’t a lot of time to react in any sort considered way.”

“We weren’t expecting a comment like that to be made,” added Aly.

“We wouldn’t normally broadcast it. We acknowledge the offence it caused, but more than that, we are sorry.”

What they should be apologising for is every single time Steve Price appeared on the show to give his unwanted opinions about First Nations people or claimed white men were “being silenced”.

The Project hosts apologise for X-rated joke about Jesus pic.twitter.com/6Gg8R8YdrP — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) March 1, 2023

The legendary Reuben Kaye shared the negative reaction to his joke on his TikTok, highlighting how Aussie media was completely shattered by his joke.

So the same people who complain that comedy is being too restricted by the “woke left” are the same people complaining about… a joke? Give me a break and just admit you don’t like queer people, it’s easier that way.

I could go into the fact that Reuben Kaye’s joke about Jesus comes from a place of being subject to religious homophobia, and therefore is a form of turning trauma into comedy, but I really don’t think anyone’s ready for that conversation.

I guess The Project-watching Aussie public isn’t ready to hear queer voices, which are by nature loud, eccentric, beautiful and unapologetically against the grain.