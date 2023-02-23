An Aussie woman had the shock of her life after her glass-covered sink cracked into hundreds of pieces minutes after she cleaned it with TikTok’s cult cleaning product The Pink Stuff. How TF does this happen?!

The woman posted pictures of her destroyed sink to a cleaning inspo group on Facebook, where she asked if anyone else had experienced shattered glass after using the viral product.

“Has anyone experienced something like this? I used The Pink Stuff to clean the bathroom glass sink,” she wrote in the group.

“I applied Pink Stuff, rubbed gently and washed it off.

“After a few minutes this happened and it was so scary to see.”

She said the cracking went on for several minutes and at first she thought that maybe she was experiencing an earthquake. Jesus, that sounds terrifying.

These images alone are giving me hives, is there a cracked-glass equivalent of trypophobia?

She added that she’d used The Pink Stuff to clean her sink before, so she wasn’t sure that could be the culprit, but she also had no idea what could be.

People were quick to offer their opinions in the comments, with one person writing: “Has happened to hundreds of people’s oven doors too. Pink stuff is not a new product and it should be used cautiously!”

“In the UK, we had loads of people using pink stuff on oven glass,” another wrote.

“Once the oven heated up the glass cracked! Pink Stuff is an abrasive so it’s not actually meant to be used in area where heat is applied.”

I looked into that, and there’s definitely claims online that people’s oven doors have shattered after using The Pink Stuff. It turns out using abrasives on your oven door can cause lots of little scratches on the glass, weakening it and potentially leading it to shatter.

While it’s possible to suggest that’s what happened to the woman’s glass sink, it’s unlikely and most commenters didn’t think so.

“I had a completely glass sink and it exploded randomly when I was cleaning it,” one person recalled.

“Apparently if there is any imperfections in the tempered glass this can happen.”

A few others also chimed in and said that glass can shatter when it’s cheap, not tempered properly, or if it’s been installed wrong and there’s too much pressure on it.

A spokesperson for Evo, the company that imports The Pink Stuff to Australia, told 7 News the shattering definitely had nothing to do with its product.

‘”The Pink Stuff is a mild abrasive with huge cleaning power, but it’s non-invasive,” the spokesperson said.

“There’s simply nothing in the paste that could cause glass to crack. Millions of tubs have been sold worldwide and this is the first mention we’ve ever heard of an affected bathroom vanity.

“Evo also has experience in the building sector and would guess the shatter was most likely caused by an unlevel install that stressed the glass.”