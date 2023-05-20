The Greens have just conducted a massive national survey that showed 98 per cent of respondents supported its proposed legislation to legalise marijuana in Australia. If implemented, the party reckons it can help the government rake in $28 billion in sales tax revenue over the next decade.

Nearly 9,000 people completed the survey from all across the country which is an absolute shitload.

Anyone who has ever worked in government, consulting or polling will know that it’s nearly impossible to sit people down and get them to complete any detailed survey. Especially when there’s no financial incentive.

What’s even more surprising is that only 57 per cent of respondents were recreational cannabis users. The rest were just on team green!

Of the 8916, the most popular way respondents wanted to consume cannabis if it were legalised turned out to be edibles with 82 per cent in support. First vapes, now this? I guess folks in 2023 really hate smoking, lol.

67 per cent supported weed cafes (yes, like in Amsterdam) and 75.5 per cent were in favour of a 15% sales tax.

People IN FAVOUR of taxes?! They must be high…

Greens Senator and the undisputed devil’s lettuce daddy of Australia David Shoebridge announced the news via a press release that ran through all the facts and figures.

“Our data shows a sophisticated and engaged cannabis market in Australia waiting for the laws to catch up with where the community is at,” he said.

“People across the country really want this to happen, and we know the support will only grow as we take on board people’s suggestions and bring an even better bill to Parliament.

“Now the job is to buff up the Bill, take it to the Senate and then make it law.”

Surely legalising weed is a worthy trade-off for the federal government banning most vapes?

I’m willing to discuss a swap…