WARNING: This story includes references to sexual assault.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and then later released by NSW Police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman at The Golden Sheaf pub in Double Bay on Wednesday night.

Officers from Waverly Police Station were called to the venue at about 11:40pm on Wednesday after reports a 20-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted.

“A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic police,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“A 23-year-old man, who had been detained by security, was arrested and taken to Waverly Police Station. He was later released pending further inquiries.”

The Golden Sheaf confirmed that NSW Police had visited the venue in a social media post the following day.

“We can confirm that New South Wales Police attended the Golden Sheaf last night in response to an incident that occurred.

“We are committed to creating the safest possible environment for our guests and staff and we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously. We are reviewing our security protocols and procedures o ensure the continued safety of our guests and staff.

“We are currently assisting the NSW Police with their enquiries, however, as this is now a police matter, we are unable to comment any further. The safety of our guests and staff is our number one priority.”

An investigation into the incident is currently underway by officers from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.