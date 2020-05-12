After binging all of Euphoria in one day, I Usain Bolted to the Burwood Mac makeup store. I bought one of everything that had even a touch of glitter and blasted through my life savings. I was certainly a Ru, and everyone had to know it. I went into the office the next day (26 years old) looking like this:

The next day I decided I was defs more of a Jules so I went into the office with this make up (these are real photos of me thinking I looked so hot from the days following me binging Euphoria BTW).

After being met with some comments suggesting I looked like a child’s birthday cake from a co worker, I admitted to myself that I’ve really been a Maddy all along, who was I trying to kid anyway?

My little sister (17) had to sit me down and break the news to me. I was simply “SHIT-house with a capital shit” at make up and I should stop slapping glitter on my face in the hopes i’ll look like Zendaya. Although it sounded harsh, I now thank her for this intervention. I can’t even manage a smokey eye. I had one more night with the glitter and that was it.

However, my hopes and dreams of looking like an edgy Californian teen with childhood trauma are resurfacing as the lead make up artist for Euphoria, Kristen Coleman is giving wannabe’s like me a FREE make up master class over Zoom. I am personally so excited, Kristen is seriously a visionary, my make up skills are dire and if she can’t help me, no one can.

I expect to come out of it looking like this:

According to Sunwink (sponsoring the class), to participate and practice at home, it helps to have the following items:

Eye Shadows

Lipstick

Blush

Concealer

Mascara

Brow Pencils

Tweezers (god knows I need those)

Fluffy eye shadow brush

Smudge brush

Face gems ($2 shop is fine for those, baby)

Lash glue

You can RSVP here!

UPDATE: The class is now sold out! But check back for potential openings or new classes – I sure will be.