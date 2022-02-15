It’s time to fetch the parting glass because another iconic Aussie venue is shutting its doors.

The Curtin Hotel in Carlton announced on Tuesday evening that the owners of the building have decided to sell. The pub’s management team reckon it’ll be turned into apartments.

Boo! Hiss!

The pub is a bastion of Aussie music and political history. On its website, it describes itself as the “watering hole of Bob Hawke, students, unionists and of course music lovers and bands”.

Oh, to sink a filthy pint with Bob Hawke. What a concept. Obviously, the good people of Melbourne have taken the news with sad hearts.

The Curtin is the next in a line of iconic Aussie venues to close. Earlier this month, the Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney announced it would be shutting its doors.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure of The Curtin, the management team said that they’d be going out with a bang.

“It’s with an agonisingly sad heart that The John Curtin hotel’s time on this earth will come to an end,” they wrote.

“We (my home and work family) have a lease until the end of Nov this year. Beyond that, we have no idea what the developers will have planned for us.

“We will have a lot more to say on the matter down the line, but I assure you, we will go out with a BANG!”

Maybe the government should simply house everyone for free, so venues and historic buildings wouldn’t keep being sold off to build apartments?

Journo and activist Andy Fleming called for the Victorian Trades Hall Council to pitch in and buy the pub because of its important trade unionist history.

The Curtin will be open till November so head on down, grab a jub and soak in the vibes for a final time. Farewell to another irreplaceable Aussie great.

Image: Instagram / @thecurtin