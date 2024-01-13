The Ace Family Parents, One Of YouTube’s OG Family Vloggers, Are Splitting Up

The parents and creators behind American YouTube family, The Ace Family, have announced they will be ending their marriage. In separate statements online, both Catherine and Austin McBroom shared the upsetting news to their followers.

Together the McBrooms have shared seven years of marriage, over which they had three children, and created a YouTube channel with over 18 million subscribers.

However almost a decade of marriage and posting family vlog content — 712 videos to be precise — Mr and Mrs Ace Family have agreed to part ways.

In a post to her Instagram, 33-year-old Catherine wrote that for 2024 she will be facing new challenges, and that this year will be one of “transformative change”.

“We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably. Our paths as a couple have shifted and has created challenges that are irreconcilable,” she stated.

“As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated. I have spent the past few years prioritising my children and honouring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness.”

In his own post, 31-year-old Austin shared with followers that “2024 will be life changing” for him too.

“For this new year, I’ll be taking a leap of faith. I’ve made the hardest decision of my life. The decision to close the book to my marriage,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of him and Catherine in skydiving jumpsuits.

“We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids. We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors,” the post continued.

Both Catherine and Austin have stated that they will be co-parenting their three children, Elle, Alaïa, and Steel.

Their YouTube channel has not had a video uploaded to it for seven months.

Previously it had featured such hits as “THE BEST PROPOSAL OF ALL TIME!!! (JUMPING OUT OF A PLANE)” and “BREAK UP PRANK ON GIRLFRIEND!!! (GONE WRONG)”.

In the later years of their YouTube careers, Austin got into producing boxing events, and Catherine became the face of different skincare lines. They both received lawsuits from their business partners in these ventures.