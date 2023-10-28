Captain Of The Thai Soccer Team Trapped In A Cave Took His Own Life At UK School, Coroner Rules

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide.

An examination into the 2023 death of Duangphet Phromthep, the captain of the Thai soccer team that made headlines internationally, has tragically found that the cause was suicide.

In 2018 the world was shocked by the news of a group of boys aged 11 – 16 were trapped in a cave in Thailand. Thankfully they were rescued without any casualties in the team, though two rescuers did unfortunately pass — one a year later due to health issues obtained on the mission.

Five years after the traumatic event, Phromthep was enrolled in Brooke House College in Leicestershire as a student in the school’s football academy. On February 12 this year Phromthep was found unconscious, and died in hospital two days later.

In October an investigation into the cause of the 17-year-old’s death has come to the upsetting conclusion that Phromthep took his own life.

Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep whilst trapped (right). Source: BBC.

The senior coroner overlooking the case Catherine Mason stated that unfortunately Phromthep’s mental wellbeing was unknown, and that “it is not known why he took the actions that he did.”

“It could not have been foreseen or prevented,” concluded Mason.

“The police investigation has found no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances.”

Ian Smith, principal of Phromthep’s school, shared that the college is still in grieving over the loss, stating he will “always remain a part of the Brooke House family and will be hugely missed.”

Phromthep, known by his friends as Dom, celebrated his 13th birthday trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, as the captain of the soccer team he was there with.

The twelve members of the team and their 25-year-old assistant coach spent 18 days stuck in the cave, and were rescued after the coordinated efforts of teams from 19 different countries — and allegedly hindered by the involvement of Elon Musk, who was criticised as only taking part as a PR stunt.

One of the rescuers said of Musk that “he had no conception of what the cave passage was like.”

