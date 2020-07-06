Oh, to be a fly on the wall of the Kanye West and Elon Musk meeting last week. There has been much speculation on what exactly they were discussing, but since it happened the two men have both made momentous announcements.

Kanye announced he is running for president in 2020 and Elon announced he is making fabulous short shorts.

Say what you will about Elon, but when that man promises, he delivers. On July 3 (one day after his Kanye meeting), X Æ A-12’s old man promised the world Tesla would make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim via a tweet.

Tesla will make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2020

And that’s exactly how that shit went down. Three days later, Elon was back on Twitter with the goods, as red and radiant as promised. He does not fuck around.

Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

The cost? $69.420.

Expensive? Yes, but it’s a price as fitting as the shorts themselves as I can only imagine the opportunites for a little 69 and/or 420 action will fly in your face as soon as you put them on.

You can snag yourself one the most essential items in the Tesla catalogue here. But hurry up becuase they are selling fast, alot of sizes have already goneski!

Still not convinced? Look at the fine stitching on “S3XY”.

I can only imagine Elon wrote the decription:

Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with “S3XY” across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.

I’m on board, the cut on these babies are simpy divine. If only Tesla would made rollerskates to match (an excellent idea), and if only I had $69.420 in the ol’ bank account.