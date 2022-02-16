Nyamal man Terrance Flowers has won his defamation case against Network Seven, per NITV.

The TV network falsely identified Flowers as the abductor of four-year-old Cleo Smith in a series of reports published on 7News on November 3rd. He filed a defamation suit against Network Seven because of the emotional distress and abuse he had received because of the network’s error.

NITV reported that Flowers also goes by his mother’s maiden name Kelly on social media which led to Network Seven mistaking him for Canvarvon man Terence Darrell Kelly. Kelly pled guilty to kidnapping Smith last month.

The case was heard at the Justice of the Supreme Court of Western Australia where Justice Peter Quinlan ruled in favour of Flowers.

“Thank you for the support from the lawyers… and all the Aboriginal people out there,” Flowers told Ngaarda Media.

Flowers was represented by barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC from O’Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors. After the hearing, the legal firm released a statement confirming the case was settled. Both parties were congratulated on reaching a resolution.

“Mr. Flowers’ lawyers, O’Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors, stated that they and their client are very happy with the settlement and that Mr. Flowers is looking forward to getting on with his life and enjoying time with his wife and baby son,” a spokesperson for the company said in the statement.

“Mr. Flowers’ lawyers respectfully request that the privacy of Mr. Flowers and his family is respected.”

Channel Seven issued a two-sentence-long statement to Flowers shortly after the incident, apologising for the error.

“Earlier on Wednesday 7NEWS wrongly showed images of a man that were incorrectly labelled as the person under arrest over disappearance of Cleo Smith,” the publication shared on its page.

“These were removed promptly, but 7NEWS apologises for the error.”

Flowers revealed he planned to file a lawsuit against the network on November 6th. He said at the time that he wanted the company not just to apologise but to “do their job more seriously and professionally”.