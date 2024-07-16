Tenacious D Offers Refunds For Ticket Holders After Cancelling Their Aus Tour Over Trump Joke

Frontier Touring — the company behind Tenacious D’s Australian and New Zealand tour — has officially announced that anyone who bought tickets for upcoming shows will receive a full refund following the tour’s cancellation.

The remaining six shows from The Spicy Meatball Tour featuring rock-comedy duo Jack Black and Kyle Gass were cancelled on Tuesday following an outcry over a joke that Gass made in reference to the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

According to an email sent by Frontier Touring at 6am Wednesday, all ticket holders will get their cashola back — even if they bought non-refundable tix.

“Tickets will be automatically refunded in full (including refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) to the original payment method used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action,” the email read.

“Patrons should allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their account. Please do not contact Ticketek regarding your refund.”

For those in NZ, the cash will appear back in the account used for purchase within 14-21 days.

What did Kyle Gass say about Donald Trump?

During a performance in Sydney on Sunday — a day after the attempt was made — Black brought out a cake to celebrate Gass’ 64th birthday and told him to make a wish. Gass replied: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

The joke was uploaded to TikTok where it went viral pretty quickly, receiving a bunch of different reactions. Some people were incensed by the comment, while others thought it was a funny quip.

But when Aussie radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands came across the clip, he wasn’t impressed.

“Someone’s promoting the assassination of another human being? That’s some fucked up shit,” Sandilands said on air.

“Regardless of whether you like someone or not, wanting someone killed and promoting it is the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Then, Senator Ralph Babet caught wind of the insensitive joke and demanded that Tenacious D be kicked out of the country for making the comment.

“To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil and not acceptable in any way, shape or form,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I call on the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately.”

After the hullabaloo, Black took to his Instagram to make a statement on Tuesday night.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” he wrote.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

On Tuesday, Gass took to IG to apologise for his on-stage comments.

“The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” he began.

“What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologise to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused.”