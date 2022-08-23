If you’re in Sydney and feel like the weather forecast gaslit you on Tuesday afternoon, don’t fret. The temperature truly did drop by a big ol’ 10 degrees in a few hours thanks to a wild cold front.

We are all but submissive to Mother Nature’s naughty dominatrix ways.

According to Weatherzone, Sydney hit a gorgeous 23.2 degrees just after midday. Perfect weather for a wee lunchtime stroll and snack in the park.

But by 3pm, the weather was frozen-nipple-inducing. The temperature plummeted to 10.2 degrees which, for someone who is writing this from Perth, sounds practically arctic.

Weatherzone meteorologist Yoska Hernandez told The Sydney Morning Herald an icy combination of strong winds and a spicy cold front were to blame for the dramatic temperature drop.

“Across Sydney, we are experiencing an abrupt drop in temperatures which has seen an average (of) seven to nine degree drops in the lapse of two hours from midday,” she said.

“Along the coast we will see winds exceeding 80 kilometres per hour this afternoon and into the evening in some areas.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a gale wind warning for the Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast.

A strong wind warning has also been issued for the Sydney Enclosed Waters, Byron Coast, Coffs Coast and Eden Coast.

Better start battering down the hatches, if you ask me.

If freezing temperatures and strong-ass winds weren’t horrific enough, there was also a shit ton of rain and hail, with the latter seen in Cabramatta, Canley Vale, Fairfield, Bass Hill, Coogee and Randwick.

⛈ Hail warning!



There's been reports of hail near our area. The storm isn't over yet and it looks like it's going to hit us pretty hard with storms and very heavy rain (possibly hail) around 3-3:30pm (maybe earlier).



More: https://t.co/IVqsbeAUue#sydneyweather #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/zlD7o2Ys1P — Cabramatta (@Cabramatta_) August 23, 2022

BoM senior meteorologist Christie Johnson also predicted snow would hit the Great Dividing Range on Tuesday night.

“We’re expecting snow down to about 700 or 800 metres today, so we could see some snow on the Central Tablelands particularly later in the day as the coldest air is a little bit delayed behind the front,” she said, per the ABC.

Great day to be a skier or a polar bear, if you ask me. A skiing polar bear would have a bloody field day.

According to the BoM, it looks like the frosty weather in Sydney will be hanging around for the next few days, with Wednesday set to hit a low of just seven degrees and a top of 17.

Time to curl up on the couch with an electric blanket and cuddle your cat if you ask me.