Wanna Cop A Sweet $500? Spill The Tea On Your Spending Habits And We Might Sling Ya $$$

By

David Allegretti

Published

You there. Yes, you. Come closer. Hearken my whisper of grand news and you may be on the receiving end of some sweet sweet cash. Interested? I thought so.

Now, to get the cash, you just need to answer me some riddles three, or rather, answer the little questionnaire at the end.

All you have to do is tell us what you love to spend your extra cash on in 25 words or less in the typeform below, answer a few lil Qs, and you could be on your way to the big time — and by that I mean you could score a $500 Prezzee voucher which you can use on all the cheese your heart could desire. (Look, if your heart desires more than $500 of cheese you’re on your own.)

Picture it: brie, camembert, oh my spread it on some rye, Parmigiano, gorgonzola, mozzarella, Swiss, cheddar — imagine how your life could change.

Of course, if you lack taste and sophistication, you could choose to forgo $500 of cheese and spend the voucher on alternative pursuits — whether that’s dining, travel, fashion or other experiences that spark your appetite. The world is your oyster, baby.

Enter below. May the odds be ever in your favour.

