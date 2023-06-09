Tell Us Your Scariest Supernatural Experience For A Chance To Win Insidious: The Red Door Tix

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Sony Pictures to get you scared for ‘Insidious: The Red Door‘, coming to cinemas July 6th.

Lock your doors and cover yourself in your biggest blankets, because a new Insidious movie is coming out.

Yes, that’s right, this terrifying franchise is back to haunt our dreams and make sure we’ll be sprinting for our lives back to bed after turning off the lights.

The same twisted minds that gave us the previous Insidious films, James Wan and Leigh Whannell are reuniting with Blumhouse films for Insidious: The Red Door. Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins and Andrew Astor have also all returned to the franchise as the Lambert family continues to be terrorised by the creepiest of ghosts from The Further.

Our good friends at Sony Pictures are giving away 100 double passes to pre-release screenings on July 5th, and all you have to do to nab one is tell us your scariest supernatural experience.

It’s been ten years since Insidious: Chapter 2, and it’s looking like we’ll be seeing some iconic Insidious demons once again, along with some new and even more horrible ones.

Since being hypnotised at the end of Insidious: Chapter 2, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Dalton’s (Ty Simpkins) memories of the events of that film have been deeply suppressed. Now, ten years later, the demons of The Further have been unleashed again, and they must go deeper into the realm than ever before to unlock their family’s darkest secrets.

The horror genre has come a long way since the last entry into the franchise, so I’m keen to see what new elements they bring into the series. Diving deeper into The Further should promise even creepier demons, and I don’t know about you, but I’m a sucker for scaring myself to death alongside everyone else in the cinema.

Good luck, fellow horror fans! Looking forward to seeing you in the cinema, hiding in our clothes to avoid making eye contact with the spooky ghosts.

©2023 Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Image: Insidious: The Red Door