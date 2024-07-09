14 Y.O. Allegedly Behind USYD Stabbing ‘Spoke Freely’ About Wanting To Do School Shooting

According to the ABC, court documents have shown that the 14-year-old accused of stabbing a student at the University of Sydney had previously expressed his desire to commit a mass shooting, and had “glamorised” another mass shooter.

A week after the alleged stabbing of a 22-year-old USYD student, the teenager is currently in hospital undergoing health assessments while NSW Police investigate the incident.

Police revealed that the teenager was arrested in September last year for multiple charges of intimidation with intent to cause harm and one charge of using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend. These charges were dismissed in February 2024.

While the alleged attack at the University of Sydney is believed by police to be random, documents from the Children’s Court reportedly revealed some “serious radicalised views” held by the teenager that even then were believed to pose a “serious risk to the safety of the community”.

Teenager shows other concerning behaviour

The ABC reported that the statement of facts related to the matter last September disclosed that the teenager would “constantly” reference the 2019 Christchurch mass shooting, and would talk to peers about wanting to perform a school shooting.

“He spoke freely about his desire to perform a school shooting and massacre students at the school,” stated court documents.

The publication also reported that witness accounts from peers had told the court that the teenager had told his peers he wrote a 200-page manifesto about his motivation for conducting a shooting.

After searching his home, police found 12 pages the teen had written by hand about his hatred for minority groups, specifically Muslims and the LGBTQI community.

On his Snapchat account police found he had shared videos glorifying the Christchurch shooter, Australian Brenton Tarrant — a self-confessed white supremacist who killed 51 people, and injured 40 when he conducted a mass shooting in an Islamic mosque.

The court heard how the teenager allegedly showed a peer a map with locations of Sydney mosques marked out, and how he wanted to get his hands on a rifle to attempt to kill more people than Tarrant.

After the incident at the University of Sydney, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said to the press how there have been other youth attacks lately, which he alleged are linked to the rise of “extremist ideologies” influencing teens online.

“Here in NSW, nationally and internationally, there are concerns about the youth being radicalised in the online environment. They are embracing violent extremist ideologies and moving towards violence,” said the Assistant Commissioner.

In September the teenager was given a rehabilitation plan that involved he had “positive and prosocial influences” to combat his racist views. His previous charges were dismissed on the basis of mental health.

