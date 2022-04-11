A teenager has died and another was injured in a wild brawl at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. A third teenager has been taken into custody as police investigate the stabbing.

Police confirmed on Monday night a 17-year-old boy died after he was stabbed in the chest and abdomen. Another boy is in a stable condition at Westmead Hospital after suffering stab wounds to his leg.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Mark Whittaker said when paramedics arrived the teen had a traumatic chest wound and had gone into cardiac arrest.

“Paramedics performed CPR and a number of other critical interventions at the scene before loading the patient for transport to Westmead Hospital,” he said in a statement, per the ABC.

“Unfortunately despite best efforts, he couldn’t be resuscitated.

“There’s no doubt this would have been a very confronting scene for the dozens of witnesses who were out to enjoy an evening at the Royal Easter Show.”

Videos and pictures of the incident have been widely shared online with viewers expressing their chock and horror.

One picture shows a person in a black hoodie holding a knife behind him as he moves through the crowd.

Another image shows a youth with blood-covered hands being handcuffed by a police officer.

READ MORE NSW Flood Victims Are Being Relocated To Qld Before Tourists Hit Byron Bay For The Easter Hols

The ABC reported that the two boys were known to one another.

According to news.com.au, the teenagers were involved in a physical brawl before the stabbing took place. Videos online show one person punching another before a third rushes to the victim’s defence.

The ABC has reported that the teenagers were known to each other.

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested at the stadium remains in custody at Auburn police station while officers investigate the circumstances of the event. A crime scene has been established.

The incident is not the first to mire the Sydney Royal Easter Show with controversy.

Just hours earlier, a four year old boy had to be rescued from a ride after it started before his seat was fastened.

Parents screamed for help but the operator remained in the booth. A stranger had to rescue the child by climbing onto the ride and removing him.

Show organisers said the matter was a “training issue”, according to news.com.au.