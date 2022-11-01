Migos rapper Takeoff has been shot dead at a Houston bowling alley.

The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old.

Houston Police Lieutenant Ronnie Willkens said the rapper appeared to have been shot in the head or neck while he was attending a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling.

Fellow Migos member Quivo was also in attendance at the party.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, Lieutenant Willkens said.

Police have not shared a motive for the shooting, although some media reports said the fight broke out over a game of dice.

No arrests have been announced at this stage.

Tributes have begun pouring in on social media:

