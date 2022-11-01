Migos rapper Takeoff has been shot dead at a Houston bowling alley.

The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old.

Houston Police Lieutenant Ronnie Willkens said the rapper appeared to have been shot in the head or neck while he was attending a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling.

Fellow Migos member Quivo was also in attendance at the party.

READ MORE Legendary Broadway Icon Angela Lansbury Has Died Aged 96

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, Lieutenant Willkens said.

Police have not shared a motive for the shooting, although some media reports said the fight broke out over a game of dice.

No arrests have been announced at this stage.

Tributes have begun pouring in on social media:

REST IN PARADISE TAKEOFF!!!! FUCK MAN!! THIS SHIT JUST HIT HARD AND IM TRYNA GRASP WORDS TO SAY BUT I CAN’T!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rb5GrByV8V — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 1, 2022

Takeoff, man…

Offset lost a brother he'll never get to fix things with.

For nothing.

Quavo lost his nephew.

For nothing.

Rap lost a good one.

For nothing.

All this bloodshed.

For nothing.

It'll never make sense.

Never ever.

Rest in Peace.

Prayers to the family of the fallen. pic.twitter.com/6l4PUO2wp1 — juice wayne (@visecs) November 1, 2022