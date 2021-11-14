Sydney is getting a 360 pop-up cinema this summer and I’m all around excited for it.

WONDERDOME is a new cinematic experience coming to the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park from the 4th of December to the 30th of January. It’s part of a partnership between the NSW Government and touring giants, TEG Live.

The venue will be screening over 15 different films across the next two months.

First, there’s Flying Monsters, a National Geographic film about flying dinosaurs, narrated by Sir David Attenborough; Dynamic Earth, a film about the Earth’s natural life support system, voiced by Liam Neeson; Phantom of the Universe, a film about dark matter narrated by Tilda Swinton; and Coral Rekindling Venues, an Aussie written and directed visual experience about our coral life.

If that doesn’t tickle your fully immersed fantasy, there’s also Carriberrie, a 360 film about traditional and contemporary songs and dances from Indigenous communities; Labyrinth, an M.C. Escher-inspired visual experience (the guy behind the famous mind-bending stairs illusion piece); and Samskara, a psychedelic trip featuring mystical and colourful creatures illustrated by artist Android Jones.

Those last two sound like the perfect flick to watch with friends, ngl.

You can catch the remaining list of films, including animated shorts and a Christmas special, on the website.

Fun fact: the technology used for Sydney’s new 360 experience was previously used at Coachella and Burning Man. Based on the pics, it seems very similar to a 360 pop-up I experienced at an event in Los Angeles back in 2019. If true, I can highly, highly recommend.

“We are delighted to be contributing to the reactivation of Sydney this summer by delivering such an innovative and exceptional experience at The Entertainment Quarter,” said the CEO of TEG Live Geoff Jones.

“This is the largest 360 projection cinema that Australia has ever seen and our slate of films has been carefully designed to provide something for everyone aged between 3 and 83. This is the future of cinema!”

NSW Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres added: “This is a great example of an innovative approach to boosting our visitor economy. We are focused on investing in unique cultural experiences like WONDERDOME to showcase Sydney and NSW as the events and lifestyle capital of the Asia Pacific, to drive visitation and enhance the quality of life of NSW residents.”

General tickets for WONDERDOME go on sale at 11 am on Wednesday, 17th November.