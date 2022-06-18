WTF: Is This Bonkers Ad Claiming To Be From NSW Govt Org Sydney Water Real? We Investigated

It’s not every day that a government-owned corporation produces advertising material that features the word “cock” in it. So surely it’s not the case that Sydney Water published an ad campaign with the sentence “are you sucking my cock?”. Let’s discuss.

On Saturday morning, this bonkers image appeared on Twitter.

Keep seeing these disgusting ads in St Leonards @SydneyWaterNews – no idea what this is trying to communicate. I like some foul language on occasion but this is too much. Take these down now pic.twitter.com/YqAijG9Nxi — ryan dell (@ryandeel) June 18, 2022

“Wet wipes in the toilet? Are you sucking my Cock”? The poster claiming to be designed by Sydney Water and starring Kenny actor Shane Jacobson begins.

“Wet wipes clog pipes. It’s best to bin ’em”.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. It’s gotta be a Photoshop job, right?

Even in Australia where it’s culturally acceptable to swear in most of our sentences this feels like a ~tad~ too far. Especially when it’s in plain sight and children are walking past.

Surely a government-owned corporation like Sydney Water wouldn’t pull a shitposty stunt like this despite having a pretty shitposty presence online?

Case in point below.

It’s a tough gig… but someone’s got to do it 🧤🥅⚽️



PS. Massive congrats to our World Cup-bound @Socceroos! 💪 #Socceroos #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/W5duRBF5UA — Sydney Water (@SydneyWaterNews) June 14, 2022

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to Sydney Water via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. We have not yet received a reply.

Then after seeing one particular response to the original tweet, we went and did some more digging.

a cock is a plumbing feature – it's a pun that got a laff at the design stage but probably should have not passed into final edit — Democracy Manifest Wagtail (@AngryWagtails) June 18, 2022

“A cock is a plumbing feature,” the comment reads.

“It’s a pun that got a laff at the design stage but probably should have not passed into final edit.”

Naturally, we headed over to the Bunnings website to see if this was legit.

Turns out, cocks-a-plenty!

A cock “allows you to control water supply without shutting off the mains,” according to the website schots.com.

Now that we’ve figured out one of these many cock-related mysteries, let’s see what folks online had to say about the Sydney Water ad. For better or worse.

Some folks have been at their pearl-clutching worst decrying the sign and others have giggled heartily.

Sorry to spoil everyone’s fun but the Sydney water wet wipes bus stop ad going viral right now is a photoshop job.



Here’s the original image: pic.twitter.com/2qEY7vB6ez — Nipsey Husserl (@SlayerRules_420) June 18, 2022

I gotta wonder whether it's a designer's little joke that intentionally or otherwise got uploaded with the other images pic.twitter.com/UA2LYUYeHs — flashman (@flashman) June 18, 2022

They aren’t legally allowed to say flushable wipes aren’t flushable and damage the system for all of us. Blame the lawyers. — Matto (@o_Matto) June 18, 2022

this is an absolute travesty. nobody should be accused of sucking shane jacobsons cock. sydney water apologise NOW — ruby innes (@rubyinnes) June 18, 2022

So there you have it — another cock mystery shrouded in questions.

It remains to be seen whether Sydney residents will lobby to get it taken down.

Clearly there just isn’t a high enough level of niche plumbing knowledge in the community for Sydney Water to be crackin gags like that.

Yet another reason why we must properly fund TAFE.