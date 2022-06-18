It’s not every day that a government-owned corporation produces advertising material that features the word “cock” in it. So surely it’s not the case that Sydney Water published an ad campaign with the sentence “are you sucking my cock?”. Let’s discuss.

On Saturday morning, this bonkers image appeared on Twitter.

“Wet wipes in the toilet? Are you sucking my Cock”? The poster claiming to be designed by Sydney Water and starring Kenny actor Shane Jacobson begins.

“Wet wipes clog pipes. It’s best to bin ’em”.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. It’s gotta be a Photoshop job, right?

Even in Australia where it’s culturally acceptable to swear in most of our sentences this feels like a ~tad~ too far. Especially when it’s in plain sight and children are walking past.

Surely a government-owned corporation like Sydney Water wouldn’t pull a shitposty stunt like this despite having a pretty shitposty presence online?

Case in point below.

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to Sydney Water via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. We have not yet received a reply.

Then after seeing one particular response to the original tweet, we went and did some more digging.

“A cock is a plumbing feature,” the comment reads.

“It’s a pun that got a laff at the design stage but probably should have not passed into final edit.”

Naturally, we headed over to the Bunnings website to see if this was legit.

Turns out, cocks-a-plenty!

WTF: Is This Bonkers Ad Claiming To Be From NSW Govt Org Sydney Water Real? We Investigated
A degustation of cocks.

A cock “allows you to control water supply without shutting off the mains,” according to the website schots.com.

Now that we’ve figured out one of these many cock-related mysteries, let’s see what folks online had to say about the Sydney Water ad. For better or worse.

Some folks have been at their pearl-clutching worst decrying the sign and others have giggled heartily.

So there you have it — another cock mystery shrouded in questions.

It remains to be seen whether Sydney residents will lobby to get it taken down.

Clearly there just isn’t a high enough level of niche plumbing knowledge in the community for Sydney Water to be crackin gags like that.

Yet another reason why we must properly fund TAFE.

Image: Twitter @RyanDeel