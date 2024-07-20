Cancel Your Plans Because Crazy Weather Has Plunged Sydney Transport Into Another Day Of Chaos

Sydney’s transport network is again facing significant issues as damaging winds wreak havoc on the harbour city, throwing a spanner in the works for commuters.

Just one day after a major IT crash saw trains delayed and flights cancelled across the globe, Sydneysiders have again had their travel plans interrupted.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the entire Sydney region was warned to brace for 60-70km/hr winds with gusts of up to 100km/hr. For those of you who didn’t go to meteorology school — that means it’s blowing its tits off.

“Damaging winds now expected to affect the entire #SydneyMetropolitan district this afternoon & evening, and potentially elevated parts of the #MidNorthCoast later today,” it wrote.”Vigorous winds across the south & east are still expected to gradually ease late tonight or during Sunday morning.”

Travellers flying out of Sydney Airport on Saturday afternoon have been advised to expect delays and/or cancellations due to strong winds.

“Due to high winds Airservices Australia are operating our east-west runway, which may cause some delays throughout the afternoon,” a Sydney Airport spokesperson said.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight.”

The strong winds add to what was already a chaotic situation at Sydney Airport after dozens of flights were cancelled on Friday.

The situation is not much better for those staying in Sydney today, with light rail and ferry services cancelled on Saturday afternoon due to strong winds.

According to Transport NSW, “F9 ferry services are not running between Rose Bay and Watsons Bay due to strong winds.”

Additionally, light rail services were halted between Dulwich Hill and John Street Square after a tram was hit by a fallen tree branch. The tree branch hit wires, requiring NSW Fire and Rescue personnel to attend the scene.

Thankfully, none of the 50 passengers or the driver were injured in the incident.

The L2 Randwick line is also not operating between Randwick and Royal Randwick due to “power supply issues affecting infrastructure.”

Trains have not been impacted by the wind-related delays.

My advice? Take this as your excuse to stay the fk home today, you deserve it.