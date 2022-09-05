Two people are receiving treatment in hospital after a tram collided with a fire truck in Sydney’s CBD on Monday morning.

A 71-year-old woman on board the tram sustained chest and rib injuries but was taken to hospital in a stable condition, according to a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance. Another person in the fire truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Three others were treated at the scene by paramedics.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Ben Saywell said it could’ve been much worse.

“This occurred in a really busy part of the CBD with a lot of pedestrians so we’re thankful that no one was seriously injured,” he said.

The light rail tram was partly derailed in the crash on the corner of Eddy Avenue at Pitt Street about 10:40am and now has major damage. Someone actually captured the moment on film and shared it on Twitter.

The moment of collision between the tram and the fire truck in Sydney today. pic.twitter.com/74fgB6Swml — DIOGO STOA 💧 (@THEFIVE8TAKE) September 5, 2022

Pitt Street remained blocked in both directions at Eddy Avenue at 3pm on Monday and police said it would take a total of six hours to clear the site.

Sydney Police Chief Inspector Gary Coffey said collisions involving trams were “quite rare” and this was the first time one had ever hit an emergency vehicle.

Police will examine CCTV footage to determine the cause of the crash.

Light rail services are not expected to run for the rest of the afternoon between Central and Circular Quay on the L2 Randwick Line and L3 Kingsford Line.