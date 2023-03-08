Trains are finally back up (and backed up) after a “communication issue” caused pretty much every train line on our mighty rail network to shut down, bringing about major delays and crowd chaos.

The entire chugga-chugga system was choo-choo’d up by an “outage”, sending Sydney travellers into a frenzy. Folks were reporting up to two-hour waits as trains stood still and napped at the stations.

I was ready to ask my boss if I could sleep at work instead of having to brave the fuckery on my way home. Either that or it was time to Google how to fly.

Thankfully though, the trains are back online. We can all breathe. The panic is over.

“Allow plenty of extra travel time due to a train communication issue,” wrote Transport NSW in an official statement.

“Trains may stop on platforms or between stations for longer than normal while the issue is ongoing.

“We expect this to continue throughout afternoon peak services. We will update you when we have more information.”

Think of it like a domino chain — you knock one down and everything else falls to shit. Except in this instance, you need the dominos to get places.

Sydneysider Lochley Shaddock, who was in the midst of the panic when folks were trying to get home from the city, told PEDESTRIAN.TV that Central station was packed with individuals waiting for trains that weren’t showing any sign of appearing.

Shaddock said crowds building up in Central were told to move out of the main station area by police as travellers sought answers in the chaos.

“They won’t let people into the main station. Barricades are being set up at all entrances,” he said.

1/3Chaos at Central Station around 4pm. (Source: Supplied: Lochley Shaddock). 2/3More chaos. The blank screens give me hives. (Source: Supplied: Lochley Shaddock). 3/3Shaddock on a light rail home. (Source: Supplied: Lochley Shaddock).

After being stuck in Central waiting, he decided to take the light rail home, which displayed a message warning customers that the vehicles may be fuller than usual due to the outage.

Twitter user Marina shared a text sent from her brother, who claims to work as a train driver.

“Our comms network has shit itself,” the text read.

“Every train on the network is at a standstill.”

FYI, Sydney Trains users:

I just got a text from my Bro who is a driver. All communications are down which means all trains are at a complete standstill network wide. My Bro headed to work 2 hours ago and is still stuck at Redfern station, waiting to start his shift. 😳 pic.twitter.com/9UitVZ9QeZ — Marina 🐝 (@HappyNacho73) March 8, 2023

Although Sydney trains are back online, I wouldn’t expect them to be right on time, as delays are forecast to be long and tiresome throughout the rest of Wednesday night.

The train barriers at Central have just reopened and Sydney Trains says services are resuming. Long delays expected. #SydneyTrains @abcnews pic.twitter.com/BwmLIRevi0 — Ruby Cornish (@rubycornish) March 8, 2023

Get home safe, friends!