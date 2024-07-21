A Man And Toddler Have Died After A Pram Fell Onto Train Tracks In Sydney’s South

A man and a child have died in Sydney‘s south after a pram rolled onto train tracks on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Carlton Railway Station at about 12.25pm on Sunday afternoon, after they received reports of a pram, carrying two toddlers, rolled from the platform onto the train tracks.

A two-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man died at the scene.

Police also confirmed that a second 2-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman were not injured, but are currently being assessed by NSW Ambulance and paramedics.

Authorities have established a crime scene, but the incident is not believed to be suspicious.

In a statement to X, formerly known as Twitter, Police have urged the public to avoid the area as investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Buses will be replacing trains – visit @TransportforNSW ‘s website for the most up-to-date information. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) July 21, 2024

Per 9News, train services between Wolli Creek and Hurtsville on the T4 Easter Suburbs and Illawarra Line have been suspended.

“Bus companies have been contacted to provide replacement services, but these buses are not yet on site,” Sydney Trains told the publication.

“Passengers are advised to delay their trip and make alternative arrangements.”

