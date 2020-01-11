The iconic Sydney Opera House has been lit up to show support for the victims and firefighters of this year’s terrifying bushfire season.

The sails of the Sydney Harbour structure showed striking photos from throughout the ongoing bushfire crisis that has been going on since as early as September 2019.

The images shine a light on the moments of solidarity and kinship shared between firies, victims and everyone else involved in the horrific blazes over the last few months.

“We are lighting the Opera House sails to show our collective support for everyone affected by these devastating fires and to express our deepest gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage,” Opera House CEO Louise Herron said, according to news.com.au “As difficult circumstances continue, we want to send message of hope and strength to the people of Australia.”

The projection began at approximately 8.30pm on Saturday night and is expected to remain illuminated until 11pm.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian shared an image of the illumination to Twitter, taking the time to thank the countless volunteers who have pitched in to help throughout the fire crisis.

The venue will also help to raise much-needed funds for communities impacted by the fires, hosting a comedy event with Australian icons like Joel Creasey, Kitty Flanagan and Tim Minchin to name a few.

Funds from the Comedy Steps Up For Bushfire Relief will be split amongst the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund, the NSW RFS, Wildlife Victoria and WIRES.

Another Live Aid-style benefit concert is also being planned in Sydney for February 16, with rock group Queen recently confirming they had been asked to play the event.

“We have been approached to do a benefit concert … a bit like Live Aid, to try and help out the victims of the fire,” Bryan May told the Press Association.

More details will be announced regarding the benefit concert in the coming weeks.