Sydney’s iconic NYE fireworks display could be replaced with a drone light show if an emissions reducing proposal is successful.

A motion to consider more cost-effective, environmentally-friendly New Years celebrations will be proposed on Monday. If successful, the $6.5 million pyrotechnic show could be scrapped completely.

Liberal councillor Craig Chung will propose the concept on Monday in an effort to curb the spending and emissions of the current show.

In addition to drastically reducing the carbon emissions of the event, the drone show is estimated to cost as low as $75,000. Obviously, this is absolute peanuts compares to the $6.5 million price tag of the usual pyrotechnic display.

The news comes after over 250,000 people signed a petition to cancel this year’s fireworks show amid the ongoing bushfire crisis across most of the country. Although the event went ahead as planned, it raises the important question of whether the display is the best way to spend the astronomical budget.

Chung believes it would show that “Sydney is progressive and looking for ways in which it can reduce emissions.”

Despite being a huge proponent of the idea, Cr Chung says he wouldn’t want to sacrifice the event’s quality.

“It has to be something comparably spectacular,” Cr Chung told Herald Sun. “People were very concerned at the fireworks going ahead while the bushfires were raging around Australia, so this at least will go part way to addressing the concern if we are facing crises like that.”

Drone light displays have grown increasingly popular around the world as councils look for more cost-effective, environmentally-friendly options. Shanghai’s annual New Years Eve celebrations now feature drone lights instead of traditional pyrotechnics. These sorts of light displays have also been seen at events like the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the city has already begun to incorporate drone-controlled light shows in the annual display. The council is “continually investigating improvements and new technologies.”

Moore hasn’t confirmed whether she’s voting for or against the idea, but seems to be interested in exploring it.

We’ll be sure to update you when a decision has been finalised.