Sydney’s Northern Beaches copped the brunt of a sudden storm on Sunday afternoon, which has resulted in the death of one woman and left two others critically injured in hospital.

Winds suspected to be around 130km/hr hit the beaches on Sunday afternoon, equivalent to wind speeds of a category 2 tropical cyclone. The freak storm — that only lasted around 15 minutes — tore roofs from buildings, brought down trees and powerlines, and sent outdoor furniture soaring across properties.

Doppler radar data suggests wind gusts reached around 130 km/h in this afternoon’s destructive Northern Beached thunderstorm. ????: @RadarScope pic.twitter.com/WZqsykyX24 — Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) December 19, 2021

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, NSW Police Superintendent Patrick Sharkey confirmed a tree and powerlines had fallen on three women in a carpark on Ocean Street, Narrabeen. Sadly, one woman died at the scene, and the other two are currently in North Shore hospital with critical injuries.

“One lady is deceased and two other ladies have been conveyed to hospital who have serious injuries,” he said.

At the time of writing, over 35,000 homes are without power across the Northern Beaches, Hornsby, Linfield and Sefton areas. Parts of Newcastle are also reportedly without power following the intense storms along the NSW coast over the last several hours.

⛈ ???? The afternoon storms have continued into the evening. 35,000 are without power in the Northern Beaches, Hornsby, Lindfield and Sefton as well as parts of Newcastle. We are working with emergency services to remove debris, make the areas safe and undergo extensive repairs. — Ausgrid (@Ausgrid) December 19, 2021

Ausgrid confirmed it will be working through the night to try and get the power back on, but said the extensive damage may leave some without power until further into Monday. Residents are also warned to treat any fallen powerlines as if they are live wires, to avoid any further emergencies.

People have taken to social media to post some of the damage they witnessed during Sunday afternoon’s freak burst of hectic weather. Heavy furniture was found thrown across balconies and one family’s entire trampoline had to be rescued from the beach after it was picked up by the intense winds and cast into the sea.

Thanks @DavidJack20 for sorting out the mess on the patio after the storm cell ripped through Dee Why this afternoon. The base of the umbrella is 30kg. The table probably weighs about the same. . #deewhy #SydneyStorm pic.twitter.com/TQm2g1tvF7 — Chris Jack (@chrisjackis) December 19, 2021

10 minutes of utter insanity today in #narrabeen due to #storm / mini tornado ???? Trampoline swept into the sea & recovered by surf lifesavers – just another day in paradise ????#SydneyStorm #narrabeenstorm pic.twitter.com/JxBUJAgW9J — Gabriel Chapman (@gabriel_chapman) December 19, 2021

Others spotted buildings being shredded and trees completely plucked from the ground following the storm, with a trail of destruction left in its path.

The force of the Northern Beaches mini tornado was incredible. This massive tree in Cromer came out of the ground #northernbeaches #storm pic.twitter.com/wwsQGZGDoo — DN (@DelsN) December 19, 2021

Ok what the hell was that? Felt like my car was about to get flipped over in that massive storm. #northernbeaches #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/NJKlvbjTP7 — ???? Susie ???? (@_BowlofCherries) December 19, 2021

In the calm following the Northern Beaches storm, Sydney’s skies lit up with a double rainbow and a brilliant sunset, making for some truly incredible footage of two extremes filling our feeds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Em Buckle (@embme)

Bloody hell, stay safe out there Sydney.