Nearly three years after the landmark day when the results of the Marriage Equality postal vote was announced, a new permanent rainbow pathway has been proposed for the Sydney park where tens of thousands of people gathered – and then celebrated – the massive win for the country, for the LGBTQIA+ community, and for love.

This week the City of Sydney put forward its proposal for a new rainbow path through Prince Alfred Park in inner Sydney, bordering the section of the grass that was renamed ‘Equality Green’ last year, honouring the 2017 amendment to the 1961 Marriage Act. We’ve already got a big rainbow crossing behind Taylor Square – the beating heart of the city’s Mardi Gras and queer community – and now we’re getting another one to recognise the 2017 result.

On November 15, 2017, around 30,000 people gathered in the park next to Central Station to hear the result of the marriage equality postal vote, which would amend the Marriage Act to allow the marriage of two people, excluding all others, regardless of their gender.

The moment was huge, and every time I watch the clip of the Bureau Of Statistics reading out the results I get a little bit teary.

The crowd at the official Yes event has just heard the news @abcnews @abcsydney pic.twitter.com/HO4sVJAlkb — Riley Stuart (@RileyStuart1) November 14, 2017

Now the city’s council want to build in a 90-metre-long rainbow road to commemorate the event, winding through the park.

Like the idea of a new @cityofsydney rainbow footpath at Equality Green in Prince Alfred Park? Have your say today! Consultation closes on at 5pm on Sunday 29 November 2020. You can give feedback by completing an online form here: https://t.co/j4DVBwyztI pic.twitter.com/P01kN1MiCk — Clover Moore (@CloverMoore) November 3, 2020

The idea – originally crafted together and pitched the council by the Surry Hills Creative Precinct – is now open to public suggestion and feedback, where Lord Mayor Clover Moore and the council is keen to hear how Sydneysiders want the path to look.

Submissions for design, feedback, and consultation closes at 5pm on Sunday, November 29, so if you want to have your say on the planned colourful upgrade of the path by Equality Green, you can pop your two cents in over on the City of Sydney website.