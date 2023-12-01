Here’s A Bunch Of Music Events To Hit Up In Syd If You’re Despo To Shake Yr Ass This Summer

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Mary’s to celebrate music this summer.

We’re nearly there, folks. Summer is so close you can basically taste the salt, sunscreen and margaritas.

If you’re also crawling to the end, dead behind the eyes and dreaming of busting out of the office, we have just the thing to help you let loose…a list of where to shake your ass this summer. And may you shake the whole damn year off with it.

Here is everywhere to boogie, drink and vibe over the next few months.

Summer Dance

Last year, the burger lords at Mary’s launched Liberty Hall in the Entertainment Quarter, and it has since seen artists like The Killers, Skrillex and Aurora play. The venue is keeping the good vibes going with Summer Dance on Saturday, December 16. There are two sessions, one in the arvo and one “after dark”. You’ll be able to catch Eris Drew & Octo Octa, Crybaby B2B, Isa, Mez and more!

There’s also going to be one ‘uge show announced for January 2024, so keep your eyes bloody peeled on Liberty Hall.

FBi Turns 20

To celebrate the big 2-0, FBi Radio is throwing a one-off fundraiser and block party on Saturday, December 9. Taking over The Red Rattler, Marrickville Bowlo and a street stage, the event will feature a line-up of local legends. From Becca Hatch to 1300, Gauci and Simon Caldwell, you’ll have stacks of artists to catch.

Burnia Madeira 23

If there are still tickets left, nab one to this for a boogie in the sunshine on Sunday. Local artists like Mondowun, Narae and Loppy B will play. It’s going down at the Portugal Madeira Club in Marrickville and kicks off from 6pm. If you rock up in the first hour you’ll go in the running to win a double pass to Woodburnia 24 (AKA a fun lil doof in the NSW Hinterland).

Summer Camp

Another one going down this Sunday, December 3, Summer Camp is a queer and inclusive festival with a killer line-up. You can catch icons like Jessie Ware, Trixie Mattel and Rebecca Black plus. There will be tonnes of Aussie talent too like Ballroom Australia and the Diva Cups!

Boiler Room

You’re probs already familiar with Boiler Room (AKA hectic parties with dance music that happen all over the world). Well, Sydney has a couple of them on the way, one of which is being put on by House of Mince — the legends who throw wild and inclusive parties all over the city. This bad boy is on this Sunday, December 3, from 5pm ’til 12am. Be prepared to sweat!

Mary’s Underground

We already know you froth a Mary’s burg, but for those who haven’t hit up the Circular Quay location before, you can pair those tasty feasts with a heap of live music downstairs. Literally every night of the week you can catch live music or sick DJ sets, plus, there is a weekly party called Basement that kicks off late every Saturday night. Suss out everyone coming up, here.

Music Copa 10th Anniversary Fundraising Concert

This show is another one to catch at Liberty Hall and has a stacked line-up featuring Bag Raiders, Crooked Colours and Dena Amy. There’s going to be a surprise guest, plus all the proceeds from the night go to Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD) so you simply have to go.

Itching to dance yet? Go forth, my friends. I vote you pack it in at work and start letting the good times roll now.

Image: 13 Going on 30 / Mary’s