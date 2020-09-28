CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses verbal and online abuse.

A Sydney man who sent a spate of vile, abusive texts and voice messages to a woman online has been fired from his job after the messages went viral and several other women stepped forward with similar experiences with the man.

The 28-year-old Bondi-based man took it upon himself to lambast 26-year-old Ebonie Sanderson with messages calling her a “fat fucken pig” and a “time wasting whore” on multiple platforms using several accounts.

The pair had met on Tinder and made plans to meet up, but Ebonie became wary and uncomfortable about his chat and decided to call it off.

Ebonie claimed that the messages became increasingly aggressive after she became uncomfortable, changed her mind about meeting him, and told him she was no longer interested.

“This is what happens when you say NO or call out a man for being disrespectful,” Ebonie posted.

“You apparently earn yourself the right to get verbally abused and fat-shamed on more than one platform.

“No I didn’t “ask for it” and yes, I’m entitled to change my mind and tell someone I’m not interested anymore because I feel uncomfortable and intimidated by one’s aggressive and forceful nature.”

The man went off at Ebonie, alleging that there’s a “hierarchy in society” and that women like her are “inferiors” that only exist to serve men, and that “ones will better genes” exist above her. He also labelled her a “four” – rating her out of ten – and told her she would have only been a “one time fuck”.

He also sent her a barrage of voice messages, telling her that she had wasted his time.

“Okay, well, um you’re actually a fat fucking pig, you know that?” he said.

“You did waste my time. You’re fucking ugly. Your ass looks okay and you would have been one fuck.

“You would have been just one fuck, and that would have been it. Because you’re a disgusting fat pig.”

After posting the exchanges to her Instagram on Friday – which were also shared by prominent writers Clementine Ford and Nadia Bokody calling for the man to be fired for his behaviour – Ebony later updated the Instagram post to claim more than 20 women contacted her with similar experiences about the Sydney man. (PEDESTRIAN.TV has not confirmed these claims.)

The man’s employer details were also shared on social media by Clem Ford, who has since reached out to Ebonie to confirm the Bondi man had been fired immediately for his behaviour towards her and several others online.

At the time of writing, his dating app profiles and known Instagram accounts have also been removed.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.