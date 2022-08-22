A 33-year-old LGBTQIA+ Sydney man who was allegedly attacked by a group of men in June has posted photos of his injuries to social media and let’s be real, it certainly looks like a hate crime.

Aaron, who’s surname has been kept anonymous, was allegedly ambushed and beaten by five men on June 26 on Oxford Street in Darlinghurst, a LGBTQIA+ heartland area of inner Sydney.

As reported by NCA Newswire, Aaron has opened up about it two months later on Instagram and said he was “kicked, punched, head stomped on and left”.

“I woke up not knowing where I was, with a broken nose, blood all over me and my eyes swollen shut,” Aaron wrote.

He was treated in hospital for a broken nose, concussion and injuries to his eyes and mouth.

The photos he shared showed the extent of the wounds to his face and he said he had racked up $10,000 in medical costs.

“I hold my hand on my heart when I say I wouldn’t wish this on anyone to go through, I’ve wanted to hide and this is so big for me to share, it’s taken a lot of energy, building up the strength to post and pray the public, can bring justice in a healthy/moral manner,” he wrote.

“I’ll have a $10,000 dental bill, am having on going physio/chiro, counselling, doctor appointments and dentist as result of being victim of hate crime.”

A GoFundMe page was set up at the weekend to cover the costs and has already picked up more than $2000.

It was created by one of Aaron’s friends Alejandro Bareno who said the attack was “disgusting”.

“It is unbelievable and so sad that these acts are still happening; let’s show those people that in moments like this, we all come together,” he wrote.

“No one should be a victim of hate crime against the peaceful and cheerful LGTBQIA+ community.”

NSW Police obtained CCTV footage of the attack and have alleged Aaron was approached by the men and attempted to walk away. One of the men pursued him and allegedly punched and and kicked him to the ground.

Police are yet to identify any of the men. Anyone with information about this incident has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.