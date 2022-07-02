Parts of Sydney’s southwest have been ordered to evacuate as heavy rain battered New South Wales on Saturday night. This comes after Sydney and the Illawarra were told to expect an entire month’s worth of rain in just one day.

Folks in Camden were officially told to leave after their town copped 75mm of rain on Saturday as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Many residents in Woronora, Chipping Norton, Georges Hill, Liverpool, Lansvale, Moorebank and Warwick Farm were also sent text messages telling them to be ready to evacuate. Parts of Wallacia have since been added to the evacuation list.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) received over 1,000 calls from people in need of assistance as per 9 News.

One of these residents was a Holsworthy woman who was literally hanging onto a tree for an hour waiting to be rescued.

According to the SES, residents of Menangle, Liverpool, Milperra, Camden, North Richmond, Wallacia, Penrith, Sackville, Upper Colo and Windsor could receive “prepare to evacuate” text messages in the coming days.

“If you receive a text message from +61 444 444 444, it’s an official alert that requires attention and to take action early,” it said in a statement.

Steph Cooke is the state’s Emergency Services Minister and told reporters there was a “very real risk of riverine flooding occurring over the days ahead” as per SBS.

“If in any doubt, please evacuate early. Don’t necessarily wait for us to put out an order asking or suggesting that you leave.
“If you find yourself in a vulnerable situation then you might want to think about evacuating that little bit earlier to somewhere where you feel safe. So … if there is an emergency that arises, particularly in the middle of the night, you are well out of harm’s way in advance.”

Earlier this week PEDESTRIAN.TV covered the extensive weather warnings issued for the next month.

If the Sydney flooding intensifies it could be deemed the third major flood for 2022.

Image: Twitter @NSWRFS