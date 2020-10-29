A young bull is reportedly on the loose in Sydney, just days after it was brought to the Riverview private boys’ school on the lower north shore to live as part of its agricultural program.

News.com.au reported that the young steer (desexed bull) broke free from the Saint Ignatius’ College school grounds on Tuesday night, and was yet to be found and wrangled as of Thursday morning. Apparently, the young trotter has been sighted the Lane Cove West area but the school has not yet confirmed where exactly the steer is.

In a statement posted to Facebook yesterday, Saint Ignatius’ College confirmed that the young steer is a part of the school’s agricultural program at the ‘Riverview Farm’, and have asked anyone with information on the young moo’s whereabouts to contact the school.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to the college’s agricultural department for an update on the steer’s whereabouts, and the college confirmed the steer is still missing at the time of writing.

This bull breakout is the latest in what’s been a big, weird year for rogue animals in Sydney – there have been two separate sightings of wild deer trotting around this month alone, with the first in Leichhardt in the inner west and then again barely two weeks later in the Pyrmont area.

And who could forget the great ape escape back in February – yep, that was THIS YEAR – where two baboons broke free from RPA hospital in Camperdown and ran riot across the inner west. Possibly my favourite story of this year, and who knew that would not have been the most unbelievable thing to happen in 2020. How naive we were.

We’ll keep you updated on this one, but hey, if you see a little black moo wandering around in Sydney, maybe let someone know.